|
|
June E. Hixson
Born in Scobey, MT, 12/14/1925 to Olga and Edward Hixson. Graduated Bryant Elementary, Roosevelt H.S., University of WA, Art with work toward M.A. in Fine Arts. Geneology and fashion design were concentrated fields in Seattle and CA. Memberships included Jobs Daughters Honored Queen Church, U of WA D.A.R., Evergreen D.A.R. Survived by beloved sisters Helen Doll (Robert), Marcia Mahaffey (Donald), 3 nieces. June's cheerfulness and optimism will be missed. Private services held at Acacia.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020