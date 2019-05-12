June Elnora Ireland



June Ireland passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in her home in Lake Forest Park on Friday, May 3, 2019.



Born near Bellingham on June 12, 1946, June graduated from the University of Washington and built a distinguished career as a teacher, trainer and technical writer.



June only became younger with age; she will be remembered for being so curious, creative, adventurous and playful. She filled her days with such diversity of activities: building her gardens, playing her zampona, doing Zumba and yoga, creating and sharing with her artisan community, practicing shamanism, relentlessly learning and playing with Grace, Maddie and Rylan.



She was beloved by her neighbors, friends and most especially her family. The absence of her smile, laugh, green thumb and her ability to see the absolute joy in all living things will forever be missed.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lane and Hillary McLaughlin, and her granddaughter Grace.



Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 6, at the



Lake Forest Park Civic Club.



Friends may email Lane at [email protected]



Memorial gifts may be made to the Edmonds Arts Festival - https://www.edmondsartsfestival.com/foundation/donate/ Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019