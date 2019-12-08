|
June Engstrom
June was born in Portland, Oregon in 1928 and after a brief illness died peacefully October 29, 2019, at the age of 91. She was the first child of four children born to her beloved parents, Herb and Elsie Engstrom. She lived a good portion of her life in Nome, Alaska, where her father was a noted gold miner. She was an independent frontier woman, who, following a divorce, went to college at the same time her four children were high school and college students. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington in 1971, and Master of Education from Western Washington University in 1979. She worked as a public school teacher in Nome and after retirement, became the owner of June's Bed and Breakfast. This was Nome's first B&B. She never met a stranger. As a resident of Nome, she ran for public office and won, serving on the Nome City Council.
After many years in Nome she had had enough of the arctic winters and bought a beautiful glacier view home in Homer, Alaska. She converted this log home into a B&B and continued her work as the owner/proprietor of JuneE's Bed and Breakfast. She lived there independently, hosting guests in Homer until she was 85 years old. She self-published a book about her life and times as a gold miner's daughter, titled "It's Still September". Her tales of her life in Alaska will live on in print forever.
With her former husband John, they raised four children through college. Her children made her proud. Two of her boys, David and Reidar, becoming aviators; Gary a salesman and Elisabet a teacher.
June was preceded in death by her cherished parents, Herb and Elsie Engstrom, her beloved husband Kip Wardle, and infant brother Danny. She spent her final years at the Hearthstone in Seattle and sincerely enjoyed singing in the choir and being a part of the community there. Her faith remained strong until the very end. Her last words with family were that she was going to see Herb and Elsie. She is survived by her four children, six grandchildren, her sister Joan and brother Ron, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019