Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Hendrickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Fairchild Hendrickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Fairchild Hendrickson Obituary
June Fairchild Hendrickson

June Hendrickson, 77, of Des Moines, WA, died Monday evening, March 23, 2020, at her home. June passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with various types of cancer for almost forty years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Clark Fairchild. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack, of 50 years; her son, Jeff Hendrickson (Dawn) and daughters, Julie Ziegler (Jeff) and JoAnn Xydis (Jason). She has six grandchildren that she loves to no end: Ahnika, Evan, Hannah, Nolan, Jonny, and Joslyn. June was born and raised in upstate New York.

After graduating from University at Albany, New York, June was a high school Latin teacher. June met the love of her life, Jack Wayne through her cousin Doug. She and Jack married in 1969 and June moved 3,000 miles west to Washington State to start the rest of her wonderful life's journey. After having three young children, June graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Accounting and became a Certified Public Accountant, eventually owning her own accounting practice.

June was a devoted member of the Des Moines United Methodist Church. She was also an active member of the Grange for over sixty years and was the first female WA State Grange Master. Although June fought her terrible illness for many years, she never complained and when asked how she was feeling she would reply, "Oh pretty good." June always put her family and friends first, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be forever missed by all.

Funeral Services will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Des Moines United Methodist Church, PO Box 98746, Des Moines, WA 98198.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -