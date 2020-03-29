|
June Fairchild Hendrickson
June Hendrickson, 77, of Des Moines, WA, died Monday evening, March 23, 2020, at her home. June passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with various types of cancer for almost forty years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Clark Fairchild. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack, of 50 years; her son, Jeff Hendrickson (Dawn) and daughters, Julie Ziegler (Jeff) and JoAnn Xydis (Jason). She has six grandchildren that she loves to no end: Ahnika, Evan, Hannah, Nolan, Jonny, and Joslyn. June was born and raised in upstate New York.
After graduating from University at Albany, New York, June was a high school Latin teacher. June met the love of her life, Jack Wayne through her cousin Doug. She and Jack married in 1969 and June moved 3,000 miles west to Washington State to start the rest of her wonderful life's journey. After having three young children, June graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Accounting and became a Certified Public Accountant, eventually owning her own accounting practice.
June was a devoted member of the Des Moines United Methodist Church. She was also an active member of the Grange for over sixty years and was the first female WA State Grange Master. Although June fought her terrible illness for many years, she never complained and when asked how she was feeling she would reply, "Oh pretty good." June always put her family and friends first, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be forever missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Des Moines United Methodist Church, PO Box 98746, Des Moines, WA 98198.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020