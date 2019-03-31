Resources More Obituaries for June Winter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? June Kathleen Winter

June Winter went home to be with her sisters on March 26, 2019. She was always there for her family. June gave her nieces and nephews their first baths when they came into this world. She lived her life in such a way that those same nieces and nephews cared just as tenderly for her as she left it.



June was born in Hanover, Illinois on July 13, 1925. She shepherded her younger sisters, Beverly and Patricia, through the Great Depression, along with her beloved mother Edna and father Noel. She worked as a young woman in the Hanover Woolen Mill but grew restless, longing for a different path. She moved to Joliet and Milwaukee before heading to the West coast. She loved the independence of working and had many jobs that brought her friends and new adventures.



She was our family's quiet pioneer. Where she threw her anchor, her loved ones followed. After WWII she threw it to Seattle, followed shortly thereafter by her mother, father and sisters. She worked for the US Department of Transportation, living for a time in Alaska, then settling on Magnolia Bluff, and moving just north of Seattle after her retirement in 1986. She enjoyed traveling to Europe, painting, sewing and knitting, playing Bridge, and mastering Scrabble. She retired but never stopped working. She volunteered at Foss Senior Home, devoted herself to her grandnieces and nephews, created art, and kept making friends. She was a "miracle" survivor of Stage 4 ovarian cancer, 15 years in remission (special thanks to Dr. Doug Lee).



June lived simply but deeply, loving food and friends, a good drink and a good joke. Her sweet, clear soprano voice rang out with the Sweet Adelines, in Gilbert and Sullivan productions, and around the living room piano as an irreplaceable member of the Jolly Jammers. She loved her family more than anything, carving out her unique matriarchal role as "Auntie June". She touched our lives lightly and profoundly, offering us all the stable ground of quiet acceptance. Each of us felt a special connection with her, something that transcended the word "aunt".



June is preceded in death by her mother and father, sisters, and beloved brothers-in-law Dick Erickson and Ray Cobley (we hope they are drinking Manhattans together as they read this). She is survived by her nieces Patricia Erickson and Kathi Roberts (Dick), nephews Chip Erickson (Charlotte) and Kevin Cobley (Cherie), grandnieces Shelby Kennard (Ryan), Lauren Foster (Graham) and Kayla Erickson, great grandnephew Calvin Kennard and great grandniece Arlo June Foster.



