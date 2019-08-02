Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
350 Monroe Ave Ne
Renton, WA 98056
(425) 255-1511
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Renton, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Hunter


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June M. Hunter Obituary
June M. Hunter

1922 ~ 2019

A long time Renton resident, June passed away July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne in 2003 and by her grandson, Alec Canterbury in 2016.

June is survived by her children, Rosalie (Jim) Fehr, Karen (Jim) Canterbury, Royal (Sylvia) Hunter

and Dennis Hunter; and by 6 grandsons and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service is Sat., August 10

at 11:00AM at Greenwood

Memorial Park in Renton.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
Download Now