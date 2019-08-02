|
|
June M. Hunter
1922 ~ 2019
A long time Renton resident, June passed away July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne in 2003 and by her grandson, Alec Canterbury in 2016.
June is survived by her children, Rosalie (Jim) Fehr, Karen (Jim) Canterbury, Royal (Sylvia) Hunter
and Dennis Hunter; and by 6 grandsons and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is Sat., August 10
at 11:00AM at Greenwood
Memorial Park in Renton.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019