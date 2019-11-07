|
June Morgan
Our Mother, was born June 15, 1936, went to be with The Lord on November 2, 2019.
She leaves behind her three daughters, Jennifer Morgan Ferguson Adair of Texas, Rebecca Angie Estill of Everett and Veronica (Patrick) Moore of Lake Stevens, WA; grandchildren, Heather Hays of Texas, Jessica Morgan of Lake Stevens, Brandt Pothorst of Oklahoma, Elizabeth Harper of Arizona, Hank Hirst of Seattle, Jackie Estill of Everett; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters, Marcia Davenport of North Bend, Barbara (Idar) Fjarire of LaConner, WA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Cowen and Henry Springer of Snohomish; our dad, William S. Morgan of Longview, Texas; daughter, Jena Morgan and granddaughter, Melody Morgan; and special long time friend, Le June Partrick.
A special thank you to Brookdale Memory Care Silverlake, Everett, WA and Providence Hospice, Everett.
Private family services will be held.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019