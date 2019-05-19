June Ruby DeVito



June Ruby DeVito died on May 6, 2019, in Mercer Island, Washington, at the age of 91, surrounded by her family.



She leaves her three daughters Ann (John Porter), Carla (Jim) Richards and Lilah (Ben) Taylor, as well as her grandchildren John (Alyson), Jules, Ben, Kate, Gemma and Ruby, and her great-granddaughter Vivian. June was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert Vincenzo, and her son, Robert James.



June was born in Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Fred and Ruby Logan. Her childhood belonged to a bygone era, with June and her sisters traveling via horse-drawn wagon to a two-room schoolhouse. A brilliant student, June completed high school early and attended the University of British Columbia, where she met her future husband, Robert DeVito. June and Robert moved to Seattle to pursue post-graduate studies at the University of Washington, where Robert attended medical school and June studied physiology. They married in 1953 and June gave birth to their first child soon after earning her Ph.D. in 1954. At a time when working mothers were far from the norm, June raised four children while teaching and conducting research in neuroanatomy in the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at the University of Washington School of Medicine. After they settled in Bothell, Washington, June was an active member of the community, often volunteering at the Bothell Historical Museum. She also enjoyed traveling far and wide, including trips to Europe and South America.



After her retirement, June moved to Mercer Island to be closer to her daughter, Carla, and eventually settled at Aljoya, where she spent ten happy years. The family thanks the Aljoya community and her wonderful caretakers over the years, especially Susan, Arika and Geneva.



A celebration of June's life will be scheduled for summer, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Bothell Historical Museum. Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019