June S. Alexander peacefully passed away in her sleep at her home in Burien, Washington on April 20, 2019. She lived an active and full 89 years and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Born as June Marie Schaffer on March 15, 1930 to the late Ernest and Marie Schaffer of Tacoma Washington, she was raised as a Christian Scientist.and proudly graduated from Stadium High School. After high school, "June Bug" went to the University of Puget Sound and then worked as a receptionist for a dental office at Fort Lewis when she met her husband John (Jack) Alexander. They quickly fell in love and were married in 1954. Jack was still in the navy, so they lived and traveled around the country while he was being transferred, including in Annapolis and Boston. During this period June gave birth to three children, Jackie, Cindy and Jamey. Soon thereafter Jack took a job with Boeing which took them to Huntsville AL and eventually back to Seattle where they settled in the Burien area. During this time, June was a stay-at-home mom however, once the kids were out of high school she was anxious to get back to work and ultimately took a job with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency), where she worked for the next 40 years, not retiring until 2018 at 88 years old, and where she met many lifelong friends. She made connections wherever she went, on the bus which she rode almost every day and elsewhere!



Over the last many years and in retirement June enjoyed working part time as a greeter for the cruise ships, spending time in downtown Seattle, volunteering at Mary's Place and the Recovery Cafe;, family gatherings and a glass of white wine! June was a very social person and was always ready to strike up a conversation. She never met a stranger, only a new friend! She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



June is survived by her three children, Jacqueline (Jackie) Fore, Cynthia (Cindy) Swezea, and James (Jim) Alexander, their spouses Tony Fore, Brad Swezea and Pamela Alexander, her eight grandchildren, Kathryn Norgard, Lindsey Swezea, Matthew Swezea, Tyler Fore, Stephen Fore, Brittany Alexander, Chelsea Ingrim, Madisyn Alexander and her one great-grandchild Vera Fore. She is preceded in death by her husband John P. Alexander who died in 2004.



June will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA in a private family ceremony next to her beloved Jack. A memorial service will be held for all that would like to celebrate her life on June 21st



at 2 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Episcopal



Church, 1005 SW 152nd St,



Seattle, WA 98166; (206) 243-6844



with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of June Alexander to Mary's Place or St Elizabeth Episcopal Church in Burien.



