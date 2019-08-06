Home

Kent Covenant Church
12010 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
June Wickstrom Best


1923 - 2019
June Wickstrom Best

June Best, of Kent, passed away on June 29, 2019 at 96 years of age. She was born in Seattle on June 22, 1923. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Larry) Nelson and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin, her parents John and Alma Wickstrom, her husband, Jack, and her daughter, Karen. She loved life and her passing leaves a void in those who knew her. Playing music, entertaining friends and family, traveling and church activities brought her much joy throughout her life.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 18th at Kent Covenant Church, 12010 SE 240th St., Kent.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
