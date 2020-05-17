Home

Justin Charles Silvernale

Justin Charles Silvernale Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Justin, 35, on April 12, 2020. His parents, Tracey Lind and Kevin Lane, along with the Richartz, Lane, Silvernale, Orsillo, Gasca, Farrington, and Schmetzer families are heart broken. He was our beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and grandson. Justin was a wonderful friend to many and will be truly missed. Many of us knew of Justin's struggles, and know that he is now at peace and resting with his Grandparents, many family and friends that have gone before him.

Burial at Holyrood Cemetery and Memorial to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Northwest Harvest or Rainier Valley Food bank, organizations that are in desperate need at this time.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020
