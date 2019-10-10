Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kaare Hagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Kaare Hagen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Kaare Hagen Obituary
Rev. Kaare Hagen

Rev. Kaare Hagen's life began on November 8, 1928 in Narvik, Norway. He was called Home by his Heavenly Father on September 30, 2019. In 1975, Kaare married Nora Nydal, who preceded him in death. Kaare and Nora served faithfully in San Juanito, Chihuahua, Mexico during the school year and spent their summers in their Seattle home. While serving as missionaries for over 30 years, they developed a Christian middle school, two Christian churches and support for a public elementary school. They also developed the Christian charity, Friends of Literacy.

Kaare was known for his definite handshake grip, and could often be found jogging through Lincoln Park. Kaare served the Lord always and encouraged others as well, stating "We must all bear fruit".

A service of Joy and Thanksgiving

is scheduled Sunday, October 13

at 4:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 4456 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, Washington 98116.

Memorials may be given to the Hagen's continuing mission ministry in Mexico: Friends of Literacy, c/o Hope Lutheran Church.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.