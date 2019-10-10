|
|
Rev. Kaare Hagen
Rev. Kaare Hagen's life began on November 8, 1928 in Narvik, Norway. He was called Home by his Heavenly Father on September 30, 2019. In 1975, Kaare married Nora Nydal, who preceded him in death. Kaare and Nora served faithfully in San Juanito, Chihuahua, Mexico during the school year and spent their summers in their Seattle home. While serving as missionaries for over 30 years, they developed a Christian middle school, two Christian churches and support for a public elementary school. They also developed the Christian charity, Friends of Literacy.
Kaare was known for his definite handshake grip, and could often be found jogging through Lincoln Park. Kaare served the Lord always and encouraged others as well, stating "We must all bear fruit".
A service of Joy and Thanksgiving
is scheduled Sunday, October 13
at 4:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 4456 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, Washington 98116.
Memorials may be given to the Hagen's continuing mission ministry in Mexico: Friends of Literacy, c/o Hope Lutheran Church.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019