Kane (Connie) Yabuki Saito passed away peacefully at Nikkei Manor in Seattle. Born in 1917 to Teramatsu & Hide Yabuki, she graduated from Kirkland High School in 1935. Kane married Keiji Saito in 1938. In 1942 she was imprisoned in the Minidoka Internment Camp with her young family. While raising her family, she worked as a clerk in Spokane and later in Seattle. Kane lived in Spokane, Bellevue and Seattle. She was a long-time resident of Beacon Hill and member of Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church. Kane enjoyed many diverse crafts, activities, travel and sports. She golfed, played pickleball and skiing. She leaves behind, Mitzi Butler (Russell Butler), Nancy Evans (John Evans), Warren Saito (Debbie Saito), grandchildren, Bryan Butler (Felicia Butler), Jeff Evans, Craig Evans, Steve Murphy (Allie Murphy), Jenna Murphy, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews (Saito, Yabuki, Shimabukuro, Carry, Hwang). Extended family reside in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho and Hawaii.
Kane is predeceased by her parents, her husband, daughter, Barbara, siblings, Hide Yabuki, Alan Hideo Yabuki (Chiyeko Yabuki), Kiyoshi Yabuki (June Yabuki).
A private ceremony will be held. Kane Saito will be interred at the Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, Nikkei Manor or to your favorite charity.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.