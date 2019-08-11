|
|
Kao-Chin (Chester) Chen
Kao-Chin (Chester) Chen passed away on August 7, 2019. Chester was born in Anhui, China on March 3, 1936. Between 1950 and 1955, he lived in Tokyo, Japan where he attended Seijo Gakuen High School. In 1955, he and his brother Wendell Chen (1937-2008) came to Seattle where they graduated from Garfield High School in 1956. Chester earned a BSEE degree from the University of Washington in 1960 and an MSEE degree from Seattle University in 1969. Upon graduation, he joined the Boeing Commercial Airplane Company (BCAC) where he worked as a design engineer (with an FAA DER) until 1989. From 1989 to 1995, Chester served in a management role for BCAC retiring in 1995. An avid golfer, photographer and fan of movies, Chester is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sue Kao Chen, son H. Ernest Chen and husband Eric Lu of San Francisco, daughter Marlene Chen and grandson Oliver Chen, both of Seattle.
At Chester's request, there will be a private memorial service and celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of any flowers or other gifts, please consider a donation to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or Northwest Sarcoma Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019