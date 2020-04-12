Home

Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home
14951 Bothell Way NE
Seattle, WA 98155
(206) 362-5525
Service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Acacia Memorial Park
Karen Ann Cutting


1936 - 2020
Karen Ann Cutting Obituary
Karen Ann Cutting

My beautiful Mother, Karen Ann Cutting and passed away on March 29, 2020, from Covid-19.

Karen was born in Huntington Park, California, June 18, 1936.

She grew up in Townsend Montana, were her Mother, Alberta raised Karen and her sister Joan on her own. Karen's mom worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company for 11 years and after that she moved her girls to Seattle and worked at Bell Telephone Co., so that Karen could go to University of Washington. Karen graduated with honors from the U.W. School of Nursing as a R.N. In college she met some of her lifelong friends Janet Claypool and Marilyn Wall.

My Mom loved to travel, she went all over the world with her friends. She also loved to put on big parties at her house, she enjoyed playing cards, hiking, skiing, shopping and traveling in her R.V. She loved football and was very loyal to her U.W. Huskies and her Seahawks.

She leaves behind her daughter Michelle Schulz and son in-law Tom Schulz.

I miss you Mom you're always in my heart.

Services will held at

Acacia Memorial Park

Thursday, June 18th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
