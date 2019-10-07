Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Ashford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Elizabeth Ashford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Elizabeth Ashford Obituary
Karen Elizabeth Ashford

Born to Ethel Lee Taylor and King Ashford, passed away at the age of 69 on Sept 24, 2019. A graduate of the University of Oregon with a BA in English and a MA in Education, Karen became a teacher. Karen's desire was to teach at schools similar to her alma mater Garfield High School in Seattle. Anyone who knew Karen understood her love for teaching as well as her love for animals. Karen will missed by all who had the chance to know her.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.