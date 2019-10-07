|
Karen Elizabeth Ashford
Born to Ethel Lee Taylor and King Ashford, passed away at the age of 69 on Sept 24, 2019. A graduate of the University of Oregon with a BA in English and a MA in Education, Karen became a teacher. Karen's desire was to teach at schools similar to her alma mater Garfield High School in Seattle. Anyone who knew Karen understood her love for teaching as well as her love for animals. Karen will missed by all who had the chance to know her.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 7, 2019