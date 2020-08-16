1/1
Karen Ellen Olsby
Karen Ellen Olsby

Beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, left for Heaven on June 8,

2020 to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born June 1, 1944 she attended Roosevelt High School where she met George, a rebel with a motorcycle. Even her parents' bribe of a European trip wasn't enough to stop her marrying him, a marriage lasting 55 years.

A skilled crafter she won awards for her sewing, quilting, porcelain dolls, and counted cross stitch. Her banana bread and chocolate chip cookies are remembered (and missed) by many. Her beautiful smile was shared with many while greeting at Alderwood Community Church. Volunteering with Support 7, she drove their van to emergencies, giving support to first responders and families in crisis.

A stroke several years ago curtailed her love of reading and driving, but she coped with grace. Karen never forgot anyone's birthday or anniversary, and loved giving thoughtful, often handmade gifts and cards. There were no strangers--only friends she hadn't met yet.

Along with George, she leaves behind her daughter, Sonya Grace (Matthew), and many close friends, several of whom she knew from childhood.

Donations to Support 7 can be made to honor her memory at Support7.org.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
