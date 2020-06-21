Karen Joanne Brewer
Karen Joanne Brewer of Redmond, WA passed away June 13, 2020 at the age of 78. Survived by her husband of 56 years, Ed, her children Ron Brewer and Christine Beatty, 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was a magical mother and grandmother.
Karen retired from Puget Sound Energy after a 30 year career and spent many years as a Wedding Coordinator at St. Jude's Parish in Redmond. Karen embraced life with joy. Her kindness, laughter and generosity highlight a life well lived. No services are planned. Friends and Family may read Karen's story and sign a guestbook at www.asacredmoment.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.