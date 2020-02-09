|
|
Karen Lee Columbro
Karen Columbro, 83, passed away Saturday February 1, 2020; long-time resident of Edmonds, Washington. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Andy Columbro; her children: Kim (Brick) Wahl, Kevin Columbro, Kathy (Joe) Shovlin, Kris (Craig) Nelson; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her sister Patricia Bauer; and twin brothers Rob and Rick Anderson.
A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday,
February 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds, Washington. Memorials may be given to
Stand Up to Cancer, or Providence
Hospice of Snohomish County. For full version of obituary and other information see
www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020