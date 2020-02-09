Home

Holy Rosary Church
630 7th Ave N
Edmonds, WA 98020
Karen Lee Columbro

Karen Lee Columbro Obituary
Karen Lee Columbro

Karen Columbro, 83, passed away Saturday February 1, 2020; long-time resident of Edmonds, Washington. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Andy Columbro; her children: Kim (Brick) Wahl, Kevin Columbro, Kathy (Joe) Shovlin, Kris (Craig) Nelson; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her sister Patricia Bauer; and twin brothers Rob and Rick Anderson.

A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday,

February 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds, Washington. Memorials may be given to

Stand Up to Cancer, or Providence

Hospice of Snohomish County. For full version of obituary and other information see

www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
