Karen Lundvick Lankford
Karen was born 08/24/1938 in Mason County, WA. She passed peacefully with family present on 05/04/2020 in Tacoma, WA.
Karen graduated from Stadium High School in 1956, and attended the U of W where she was a member of Kapa Alpha Theta.
Karen was a volunteer for many years at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, and The Lillian Shotwell Orthopedic Guild.
Karen had a life long love of reading, and working crosswords. She also enjoyed spending time with her many close friends.
Karen is survived by her 3 sons: Charles Meyer III, his wife Meghan and their daughter Emma; Mark Meyer; and Todd Lankford and his wife Suzanne.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the Lillian Shotwell Orthopedic Guild.
A Celebration of Life is to be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020