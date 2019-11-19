|
|
In Loving Memory of
Karen Roberta
Burgoyne (ne;e Busby)
Dec. 29, 1959 ~ Nov. 9, 2019
Member of the Shorecrest High School graduating class of '78. She is survived by husband Dale Burgoyne, daughters Allison Marie Burgoyne and Camille Renee Burgoyne, and siblings Cynthia Miller of Fernley, NE,
and Kathryn Lockett of Shoreline, WA.
We will forever love and miss you.
A memorial service will take
place on Sat., Nov. 23rd at 3:00pm
at Shoreline Covenant Church - 1330 N 185th St.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019