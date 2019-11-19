Home

Karen Roberta Burgoyne

Karen Roberta Burgoyne Obituary
In Loving Memory of

Karen Roberta

Burgoyne (ne;e Busby)

Dec. 29, 1959 ~ Nov. 9, 2019

Member of the Shorecrest High School graduating class of '78. She is survived by husband Dale Burgoyne, daughters Allison Marie Burgoyne and Camille Renee Burgoyne, and siblings Cynthia Miller of Fernley, NE,

and Kathryn Lockett of Shoreline, WA.

We will forever love and miss you.

A memorial service will take

place on Sat., Nov. 23rd at 3:00pm

at Shoreline Covenant Church - 1330 N 185th St.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
