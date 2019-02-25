Karl Andrew (Drew) Hampton III



Karl Andrew (Drew) Hampton III died on February 16, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was 60 years old. Drew was born in Heidelberg Germany on July 12, 1958 while is dad served in the U.S, Army. His family lived on Cougar Mountain in Issaquah, Washington for many years. He graduated from Issaquah High School in 1976. Following High School, Drew served in the U.S. Navy for three years. When he returned from the service, he enrolled in the Culinary Arts program at Seattle Community College and became an accomplished chef. He co-owned the Duck Inn Restaurant and Catering in Kent, Washington.



Drew was also a gifted drummer and played in a number of bands. At his restaurant, he often played for his guests on Saturday night. It was especially fun at the Duck Inn when Drew and his business partner prepared German cuisine. On those nights the menu often included Schnitzel, Sauerbraten, Potato Dumplings, Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage and the most amazing sauce you have ever eaten.



Drew will be remembered for his "quirky" sense of humor (one friend called him the "king of puns"), his wonderful creations in the kitchen, his musical talent on the drums and his love for football (especially the Seahawks).



He will be greatly missed.



Drew is survived by his parents, Karl and Donna Hampton, his daughters Chanel Craig and Enjoli Hampton, his grandsons, Casey, Jesse and Owen Craig; his siblings, Nancy Corbett and her husband Roc, Barbara Zuelzke and husband Jim, John Hampton, Lydia Keffer and husband John, his Aunt Lee and Uncle Roy, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



His close family and friends will be honoring Drew's memory at a private event on March 3, 2019. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary