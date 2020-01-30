|
Karl George Hufbauer
Karl Hufbauer was born in San Diego, California, on July 7, 1937 to Arabelle McKee Hufbauer and Clyde Hufbauer. He died peacefully at home in Seattle, Washington, on January 28, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally Brannon Hufbauer, his children Sarah Beth Hufbauer (David True), Benjamin Hufbauer (Bess Reed), and Ruth Hufbauer (Sean Gillies), his grandchildren Naomi True (Fernando Oropeza), Gabriel True, Emory Hufbauer, Eleanor Hufbauer, Arabelle Gillies and Beatrice Gillies, his brother Gary Hufbauer, sister Joyce Caproni, niece Ellen Hufbauer and nephew Roman Hufbauer.
Karl was a rock climber, a hiker, a wrestler, a scuba diver and hunter of fish and mollusks, a rock hound, a professor of history, a stone sculptor and a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He made wonderful salads and fires. He lived a full and varied life.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020