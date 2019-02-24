Karl Petterson



Normandy Park



Karl Petterson passed away on February 18, 2019 in Normandy Park at the age of 96. Born in Orebro, Sweden on September 12, 1922, Karl immigrated with his parents, Berndt and Emmy, to Des Moines, Iowa. He grew up in Des Moines, attending college at Iowa State University, where he met his wife of 72 years, Mary Barnard, who survives him today. After serving proudly in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in the Pacific during WWII, Karl received his degree in Industrial Engineering at Iowa State before moving to Seattle, where he was a Boeing Engineer. He later filled several leadership roles for the State of Washington, including with the Higher Education Personnel Board, Big Bend Community College, and as the Director of Correctional Industries. After retiring from the State, he served as Executive Director for the Washington Committee for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.



Karl lived much of his life in the outdoors as an avid mountaineer, skier, yachtsman, bicyclist and sportsman, and his enthusiasm for the outdoors inspired his entire family. He was an active member of the Washington Alpine Club, and served for many years as a volunteer for the National Ski Patrol at Snoqualmie Pass, and with the Mountain Rescue Council. He also served his community for many years with his wife Mary as a volunteer for the American Red Cross.



Karl is survived by his wife Mary, children Julianne (Seattle), John (Seattle) and Jim (wife Suzanne, Seattle), Susan Graham (husband Keith, Kalispell), grandchildren Eric, Andrew, Joseph, Jacob Karl Miller, Tyler, John Miller, Elizabeth Hashley (husband Noah and son Everett), nephew Eric Nordling and nieces Christine White, Carol Nordling and LuAnn Tibbetts.



A memorial service will be held



on Monday, March 4th at the Cove - Normandy Park Community Club (1500 SW Shorebrook Dr, Normandy Park,



WA 98166) at 11am, followed by



a burial service at the Tahoma



National Cemetery in Kent at 2:30.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers to please consider a contribution to . Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019