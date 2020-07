Karla Joan CronkhiteKarla passed peacefully in her sleep on June 21, 2020. She grew up in Enumclaw, graduated from the University of Washington in 1959 and spent her adult life in the greater Seattle area.Karla was preceded in death by her husband, L. James Cronkhite. Surviving family includes her daughter, Cynthia. At Karla's request, there will be no service, but her full obituary is available at dignitymemorial.com