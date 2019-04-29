Resources More Obituaries for Katharine Golding Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Katharine Golding

Katharine Rose Alexander Golding



March 25, 1934 ~ April 28, 2019



Our loving, vivacious, opinionated, elegant, curious, and fun-loving mother/friend/grandmother passed away Sunday.



We will all miss her terribly.



Kitty, Katharine, K, Mother, Mo, Ma, Mum, and Nonna as she was known at various times and places will be remembered for the intensity and joy with which she lived. From destroying all competitors at croquet on the wide green lawn to recommending the latest of the hundreds of books she read to discussing the sorry state of current politics to racing up the road in her Saab she was filled with an unabating desire to engage completely and live fully.



Born in Seattle, to Adeline O. and Matthew S. Alexander, Kitty attended the Sacred Heart and St. Nicholas before heading to college at Wellesley.....then, her second summer back, she met Charles William "Bill" Golding from Virginia promising her parents to finish college after a few years of marriage, which she did at the UW. "Charlie" was the love of her life and together they were an amazing couple. She supported and nourished Bill's career while raising her three boys, working with charities, and participating in the Sunset, Garden, Seattle Tennis and Birthday Clubs. They enjoyed wide domestic travels and sabbaticals in the UK and Spain together. In 1991 they moved from Seattle to the family summer home on Vashon Island where she worked tirelessly on the beautiful gardens while caring for him. Widowed in 2004, she remained in the home until just recently.



Katharine was dedicated to her husband, her friends, her family and her community. For the latter, her volunteer career was extensive. Starting with the Junior League she proved a natural leader and superb contributor and went on to use her skills at the UW Medical Center, serving on the Visiting and Human Subjects committees and serving as Chair of the Board. Her biggest impact was serving 25+ years as the sole lay member of UW School of Medicine Admissions committee - 1000s of Drs were chosen due to their compassion and communication skills along with grades and test scores. In her latter years on Vashon she was deeply involved with the Church of the Holy Spirit serving as Sr. Warden and the Vashon Maury Island Heritage Museum.



She is survived by her three sons and their families (William and Jacqueline, children Madeleine and William; Davis and Kristen; Peter and Tracey and children Abraham and Priya) as well as numerous friends.



A service will be held on Vashon



Island at Church of the Holy



Spirit at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, May, 1st. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019