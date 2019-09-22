|
Katharine Phillips (Buck) Larkin
Kathy, beloved wife of VADM Charles E. Larkin, mother of Charles, Michael (Terry), Lynn (Mike Barton), Jim (Sarah Duncan), and Dale (Lisa), grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 4, died peacefully in her home on 9/3/2019 surrounded by family. After being raised in Glastonbury, CT to William and Jessica Buck she spent 69 wonderful years married to Chuck. They both loved the U.S. Coast Guard which took them to 20 different stations including Alaska, Hawaii, Naples Italy, and both coasts of the US. Her jobs included Coast Guard wife, mother of 5 and various volunteer positions helping others. They found their little piece of paradise on the Puget Sound and enjoyed many years of cruising with good friends from Tyee Yacht Club.
Whether you were a neighbor whom she baked cookies for or the person who cleaned her house all felt loved by her, enjoying her beautiful smile and mischievous humor. Truly Kathy loved and was loved by all!
Typical of her concern for others and her love of life she wanted no mourning but to celebrate her life with a party (to be planned at future date). Please no flowers but celebrate her giving spirit by donating to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019