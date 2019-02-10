Resources More Obituaries for Katherine Graves Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Katherine Ann Graves

Katherine Ann (Davison) Graves, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 27, 2019, at her home at Emerald Heights Retirement Community in Redmond, WA.



Kathy was born December 10, 1924 in Seattle to William Henry Davison and Eva Louise Anderson Davison. Some of her best childhood memories were of taking art classes and swimming in Greenlake. She attended Lincoln High school, and the University of Washington where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.



It was at the University of Washington where she met the handsome naval officer, Jack Graves on a blind date. They were married March 8, 1946 and headed to their first Navy post as a couple in Philadelphia. Twenty years in the Navy took them to many interesting places from Rhode Island to California, Hawaii and Florida and allowed them to make many great friends. Their family grew with the addition of five children, each born at a different base. Kathy always joined each new community and created a beautiful home and garden for her family. When Jack retired from the Navy and went to the Boeing company, they moved back to their home city of Seattle.



With children in school, Kathy was able pursue her love of painting and teaching art classes for children and adults. A talented artist, she continued to paint and study with many outstanding artists including the well-known Russian American painter Sergei Bongart. She was a signature member of the Northwest Pastel Society and her paintings were shown throughout the Seattle area, including the Frye Museum. When her last child graduated from college, Kathy decided she also would like to complete her college degree. She graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in creative writing and illustration.



Kathy and Jack were dedicated to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They supported their educations attending every graduation from high school, college, and graduate school. Kathy opened her studio, prepared tea parties, built forts and told stories to them. Her later paintings were primarily of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Birch Bay.



Kathy was preceded in death by her husband Jack, of 70 years, and her beloved sons, Jack Jr. and Gary Richard Graves. She is survived by her daughters, Sally Machlis of Coeur d' Alene, ID, Susan Sullivan (Steve) of Carnation, WA, Barbie Bond of Seattle; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Graves; nine grandchildren, Sarah Pierce, Allison Meyer, Brian Kearns, Jennifer Graves, Gwendolyn Santamaria, Maggee Bond, Natalie Reisinger, Simon Bond, and Katelyn Kearns; stepsons, Dane Sullivan and Reid Sullivan; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Julia, and Jack Pierce; Henry and Robbie Meyer; Eva Kearns; Nicolas and Clara Artes-Graves; Addison and Raegan Santamaria; and Leo Baugher-Bond.



A celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sat., Feb. 23 at Emerald Heights in Redmond.



