Katherine Deligan Auer



Katherine Deligan Auer, age 90 years, passed away on July 9 2019, in Edmonds WA. She was born in Colfax, WA to Michael and Eleni Deligan. She was raised with 22 cousins on the family farms in Penawawa, WA, before moving to Asotin, WA.



She was a founding participant, with her husband Eugene and brother-in-law Mike Auer, in the family business of the Owl Drug stores in Lewiston and Clarkston. Katherine was an avid golfer, and was proud of her two Holes-in-one! Katherine was a Duplicate Bridge Gold Lifemaster, a lifetime member of the American Contract Bridge League, a certified Duplicate Bridge Director, and worked for 13 years as a lecturer and bridge director on four cruise lines, with the assistance of her husband Gene. They traveled all over the world, working on 129 cruises.



Katherine was a member of Greek Orthodox Churches, building and attending St. Katherine's, St. Paul's and most recently Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Churches. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Auer, of seventy-one years. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Eugene Auer, sister Barbara Deligan, and son-in-law Charlie DeJong. Katherine will be lovingly remembered by her children Barbara (Earl) Bardin and Karen DeJong, and her sister Kay Betts. She is fondly loved by her grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrea, Lauren and Craig, Katherine and Scott, Erica, Allison, Colby and Casey. She will be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. Arrangements under the direction of Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019