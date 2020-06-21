Katherine "Kay" Dexter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine "Kay" Dexter

On Monday morning, June 15, 2020, Katherine "Kay" Dexter passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 99 years old. Katherine was born on February 20, 1921 in Waterhole, Alberta Canada. She grew up on a farm in Spirit River, Alberta, the eldest of three children born to Don and Muriel Moore. Katherine met Ray Dexter while he served in the U.S. Army during WWII while stationed in Northern Alberta. They married and moved to Seattle, Ray's hometown, in 1946 and moved to Bellevue shortly thereafter. Katherine became a U.S. citizen in 1953. She served as an elementary education teacher for 35 years in the Bellevue and Issaquah Public School Districts.

Katherine was preceded in death by Ray, her husband of 53 years and her brother Don "Din" Moore. She is survived by her sister Margaret "Peggy" Swanston of Victoria, B.C. Canada, daughter Julie Dexter Berg (Richard) of Medina and granddaughters Kendall & Alexa.

The family will hold a private service at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved