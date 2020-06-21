Katherine "Kay" Dexter



On Monday morning, June 15, 2020, Katherine "Kay" Dexter passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 99 years old. Katherine was born on February 20, 1921 in Waterhole, Alberta Canada. She grew up on a farm in Spirit River, Alberta, the eldest of three children born to Don and Muriel Moore. Katherine met Ray Dexter while he served in the U.S. Army during WWII while stationed in Northern Alberta. They married and moved to Seattle, Ray's hometown, in 1946 and moved to Bellevue shortly thereafter. Katherine became a U.S. citizen in 1953. She served as an elementary education teacher for 35 years in the Bellevue and Issaquah Public School Districts.



Katherine was preceded in death by Ray, her husband of 53 years and her brother Don "Din" Moore. She is survived by her sister Margaret "Peggy" Swanston of Victoria, B.C. Canada, daughter Julie Dexter Berg (Richard) of Medina and granddaughters Kendall & Alexa.



The family will hold a private service at a later time.



