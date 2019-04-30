Home

Katherine R. "Kay" Schimke

Kay Schimke passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Seattle, WA. Born in 1937, in Oakland, CA, to Max G. and Margaret R. Ricketts, she was the eldest of two daughters.

Over the years, there were many places she called home. Kay set down roots and established a large network of friends in Maryland, San Francisco, Concord, MA, Davis, CA, and Seattle.

Kay will be remembered as someone with a radiant smile who effortlessly reached out to people, developing and nurturing relationships for decades. She was a beloved, engaged, compassionate and patient mother, grandmother and friend to those who survive her: daughter Margaret (Rick); son Karl (Katrin); grandchildren Maja, Olivia, Cece and William; sister Jean; and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jerry Schimke.

Kay's life will be officially celebrated from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, in the Chapel of The Hearthstone at Green Lake, at 6720 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA 98103.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Seattle Union Gospel Mission.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
