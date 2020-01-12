|
|
Katherine ("Kay") Rockey Thomas
Born in Seattle in 1926 to Italian immigrants Rosa and Tony Rockey and died December 29, 2019. She is survived by daughter Toni Anderson (Gordon). Kay was preceded in death by her siblings Mary Donckers (Charles), Cosmo Thomas ("Tom") Rockey (Jacquelyn), and Angelina Lorbeski (Robert).
Kay was raised on her family's farm in South Seattle and graduated from Franklin High School. She resided on Whidbey Island for the past 4 years. Kay had a 60-year career in the insurance brokerage field with national, international, and local brokerages. She retired from Parker, Smith & Feek, Inc. after 20+ years (her favorite firm). She enjoyed her annual trips to Palm Desert, golf in her earlier years, and was never without a cherished convertible car. Kay was a Life Member of Seattle Yacht Club and a past board member of Kuboda Gardens Foundation.
Kay was admired for her strength, tenacity, independence, and love of family. Proud of her Italian heritage, she was the last of that generation who instilled in their children a strong work ethic and emphasized a close family bond. She will be missed terribly and remembered fondly.
A memorial will be held on Friday, January 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Seattle Yacht Club
1807 E. Hamlin, Seattle, WA 98112.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020