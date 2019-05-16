Home

Katherine S. "Kaye" Nelson

Katherine S. "Kaye" Nelson Obituary
Katherine "Kaye" S. Nelson

Born June 25, 1924 in Seattle, Washington and died May 10, 2019 in Kirkland, WA. She graduated from Ballard High School. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by son Mike Nelson (Sandi), daughter Linda Forell (Jerry), daughter-in-law Joan Nelson Hovde, 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren. She will be joining her husband Sid, Sr. and son Sid, Jr. in heaven.

Memorial service, Friday, May 17

at Hope Lutheran at 3pm: 11329-23rd Drive SE, Everett,

Remembrances to "Rescue Her", PO Box 869, Evless, TX 76039.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019
