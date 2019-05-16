|
|
Katherine "Kaye" S. Nelson
Born June 25, 1924 in Seattle, Washington and died May 10, 2019 in Kirkland, WA. She graduated from Ballard High School. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by son Mike Nelson (Sandi), daughter Linda Forell (Jerry), daughter-in-law Joan Nelson Hovde, 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren. She will be joining her husband Sid, Sr. and son Sid, Jr. in heaven.
Memorial service, Friday, May 17
at Hope Lutheran at 3pm: 11329-23rd Drive SE, Everett,
Remembrances to "Rescue Her", PO Box 869, Evless, TX 76039.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019