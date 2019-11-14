|
|
Katherine Setsu Hutchings
Katherine Hutchings, age 75, beloved mother, sister, and friend passed away on November 7, 2019 in Redmond, Washington.
Katherine was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 14, 1944 to Minoru and Saji Kanazawa. The family eventually moved to Seattle where she and her sister, Margaret, were raised. She graduated from Garfield High School in 1962, then went on to study English Literature at the University of Washington. She graduated with a degree in English in 1966. She worked at the downtown Seattle Klopfenstein's for a few years before accepting a front office position at Northshore Junior High, in the Northshore School District, in 1979. She remained with the district before retiring in 2011 as Certification Director.
Katherine enjoyed traveling, having spent the past couple of years traveling to places like the Canadian Rockies, Washington DC, and Albuquerque New Mexico. The highlight of her travels was traveling to Israel and Jordan last October, in particular to see her childhood friend, Marion Bishop.
Katherine is preceded in death by her parents Minoru and Saji. She is survived by her sister Margaret Kanazawa of Seattle, her daughter Stephanie (Eugene) Ballou of Lacey, WA, her son Mark Hutchings of Monroe, WA, and countless friends and family throughout the country.
At Katherine's request, there will not be a memorial service. There will be a memorial luncheon at a date to be announced in the future. Remembrances may be made to the University of Washington College of Arts and Sciences Friends of English fund in the English Department. This can be done at http://giving.uw.edu/ENGLDI. You may also donate to an organization of your choice.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019