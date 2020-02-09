|
Katherine Young Taverniti
Katherine "Katie" Young Taverniti
went home to Jesus on Jan. 27, 2020. She was born in Seattle, WA to Robert G. Young and Florence Chalmers Young on Jan. 13, 1936. Katie lived in N. Seattle, attended Bryant GS, Roosevelt HS, Whitworth Univ., and graduated from UW in 1958 with her teaching degree. Married to Ed Lowe in 1955, she had two girls, Shirley and Nancy. In 1967, she married Tony Taverniti. They spent 39 years together between their homes at Sand Point County Club, Camano Is., and Palm Desert, CA. Katie was a member of PEO Chapter V, Gamma Phi Beta, UW Alumni, and The Women's University Club. Katie loved to travel in Europe; France and Italy were her favorites. She even traveled to Kenya, Africa on a mission trip in 2012 at age 76! Her passions were music, art, gardening and time in the sun and at the beach. A woman of great faith, Katie called University Presbyterian Church her home church. She loved to share her faith with others through words, laughter, and song.
Katie's greatest joy was spending time with friends and family. She is survived by Sisters Janet Carlson and Patricia Devin (Dan), Daughters Shirley Buongiorno (Joe) and Nancy Taverniti, Stepdaughters Rose Michelle Taverniti and Dalena Taverniti, 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Mon., March 16, 1:00 pm at UPC, 4540 15th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98105; reception following.
Please consider donations to Susan G. Komen or World Vision in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020