Kathie Jean Williams, 71, of Seattle, Washington, died peacefully early Monday, February 25, 2019, at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, surrounded by her family.



She was predeceased by her parents William and Marlynn Hopper, and a sister she loved dearly, Billi Lynn.



She and her husband, Henry (Hank), have been married and devoted to one another for more than 30 years.



Kathie was all about family, especially her children, their spouses, and, of course, the grandchildren.



Her son, Josh and his wife Lauren, along with their children, Anja and Ian, live nearby, as do Kathie's daughter, Calley, and her husband, Clay.



Her youngest child, Evyn, resides in Los Angeles, California.



The "fourth child", Kathie's beloved Shih Tzu, Hamlet, is 15.



She was also devoted to her niece, Tauna and husband Mike, and their three sons Jake, Jordan, and Jaxon.



Kathie was born August 10, 1947 in Petoskey, Michigan, and her family moved to Colorado soon after she was born. She spent her childhood in Grand Junction, Colorado, graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1965. She always spoke of the amazing childhood memories she had with her parents and her sister, including trips to the lakes, spectacular Christmas holidays, and beautiful days at home cooking and creating. She attended Mesa College in Grand Junction.



She was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines for many years. She later became successful in residential real estate, then went on to a career in radio and television airtime sales. In recent years, Kathie and Calley developed their own successful business, from which she retired in 2015. Her favorite job was being a mother.



Kathie was a devout Christian and a champion of charitable causes, including the Seattle Humane Society and ChildFund International. She loved God, her family, trees and nature, and a warm cup of coffee. She was always proud of her family, happy to show off her father's World War II medals and talk about his many missions over Europe, as well as talk about her children and grandchildren's accomplishments.



A happy day for Kathie was sewing or baking with her grandchildren, watching their baseball and soccer games, or attending their concerts. Her happiness extended to being a source of strength for her children, and family gatherings gave her great joy.



She was always a sounding board and source of guidance for life's issues, and always believed kindness was the greatest strength.



She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.



In Kathie's memory, please consi-der a contribution to the Women's Cancer Center at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019