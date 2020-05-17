|
|
Kathie Ramm
May 27, 1938 ~ April 21, 2020
Kathie Ramm, age 81, passed away April 21, 2020 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle due to complications from diabetes. She was born in Bremerton, WA to John and Emmagrace Ramm and graduated from Bremerton High School in 1956. She went on to the University of Washington to major in music.
Kathie had a rich professional and teaching career. For many years she played as an extra percussionist with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Opera, and Ballet Orchestras. During a time when there were many negative attitudes about women percussionists, Kathie, being every bit as skilled as many of the top players of her generation, was one of the first women to break into this male-dominated world.
As she made her mark as a player, she had an even greater impact through her teaching. Kathie was the matriarch of percussion education in Seattle and throughout the Northwest for over 50 years. Many of her students found professional careers, playing in major symphony orchestras around the world.
Kathie loved to laugh and have a good time, and she was always able to make those around her laugh. She was a unique, unforgettable person.
Kathie is survived by her 2 brothers, John (Patti) Ramm of Poulsbo, Bob (Beth) Ramm of Bremerton, and her sister Barbara (Rich) of Cle Elum.
A celebration of Kathie's life will be held at a later date.
Please find more about Kathie at funerals.coop/obituaries.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020