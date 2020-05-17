Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathie Ramm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathie Ramm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathie Ramm Obituary
Kathie Ramm

May 27, 1938 ~ April 21, 2020

Kathie Ramm, age 81, passed away April 21, 2020 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle due to complications from diabetes. She was born in Bremerton, WA to John and Emmagrace Ramm and graduated from Bremerton High School in 1956. She went on to the University of Washington to major in music.

Kathie had a rich professional and teaching career. For many years she played as an extra percussionist with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Opera, and Ballet Orchestras. During a time when there were many negative attitudes about women percussionists, Kathie, being every bit as skilled as many of the top players of her generation, was one of the first women to break into this male-dominated world.

As she made her mark as a player, she had an even greater impact through her teaching. Kathie was the matriarch of percussion education in Seattle and throughout the Northwest for over 50 years. Many of her students found professional careers, playing in major symphony orchestras around the world.

Kathie loved to laugh and have a good time, and she was always able to make those around her laugh. She was a unique, unforgettable person.

Kathie is survived by her 2 brothers, John (Patti) Ramm of Poulsbo, Bob (Beth) Ramm of Bremerton, and her sister Barbara (Rich) of Cle Elum.

A celebration of Kathie's life will be held at a later date.

Please find more about Kathie at funerals.coop/obituaries.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -