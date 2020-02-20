Home

Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Kathleen A. Morrison


1937 - 2020
Kathleen A. Morrison Obituary
Kathleen A. Morrison

Kathleen Morrison passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born July 15, 1937 in Milwaukee Wis to Gladys and Harry Littlefield. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Preceded in death by husband of 50 years, James Kenneth Morrison. She is survived by her children Mark (Nancy) Morrison, Lynn (Bill) Schwarz, Diane Aemmer, Scott Morrison, Gary Morrison, and Sharon Morrison; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service at Flintoft's Issaquah Funeral Home, Friday, March 6th at 11am. Friends and family are invited to view the

obituary and sign the online guest

book at www.FLINTOFTS.com

Flintofts Issaquah Funeral Home 425-392-6444
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
