Kathleen Ann Cady



Kathie went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at age 77. She was a woman of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and peace that would await her in heaven. She was a very caring and compassionate person. She had a true appreciation for the beauty of God's creation, counting every raindrop, singing at the sight of the moon, and talking to every flower.



Kathie was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 5, 1941 to William and Margaret Davis. They moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she went to school at St. Augustine Catholic School and Bishop Watterson High School where she was a cheerleader all 4 years. Throughout her life she maintained strong ties with the friends she made in school. The family moved to southern California in 1961 where she soon met and married Willis Cady in 1965. The young family moved to Washington state following job opportunities. She was a member of the Redmond Parks Board where she played a large part in establishing many parks in the Redmond area. She loved her BUNCO girls, who have been together for over 40 years. About the time of her divorce from Willis, she worked at BEST Community School (LWSD), where she helped teenage mothers become responsible young women. It was her most rewarding and eye-opening position. She then worked at the International Community School (LWSD) for over 20 years, where she worked with some of her best friends.



She passed away peacefully in the home she loved with those she loved at her bedside. She is survived by her sons: Gregory and Mark (wife Caitlyn); two grandchildren: Amandisa and Jacob; two sisters: Sharron (husband Don) and Stevie (husband Jim); one brother: Rich (wife Pon); nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews; and long-time roommate and family friend, Kathy Ahrens.



The family would like to thank Evergreen Hospital, and Evergreen Hospice, and B'Zoe Homecare for their gentle care during her final days.



There will be a Funeral Service for Kathie on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 11AM conducted by the Reverend James Johnson at



St. Jude Catholic Church



10526-166th Avenue NE, Redmond, Washington 98052.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Evergreen Health Foundation, 12333 NE 130th Lane, Suite 300, Kirkland, Washington 98034, or s Project at Woundedwarriorsproject.org. Published in The Seattle Times on May 1, 2019