Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Hagen passed through heaven's gates on May 17, 2019. Kathy entered the world on November 7, 1940 in Bellingham, WA, as the second child of Chapman and Sheila Moore. She departed this life in Edmonds, WA, and in between she lived an amazing life that centered on family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and showed kindness to all.



She spent a short amount of her childhood in Yakima, WA, but grew up in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle where she attended Whittier Elementary, James Monroe Junior High, and Ballard High School where she graduated in 1958. She loved her high school years, made many life-long friends, and attended many class reunions including her recent 6oth. In Ballard she met the man she would fall in love with and marry, Norman (Norm) Hagen. After one year at Western Washington College she and Norm married in 1960. Kathy worked at the University of Washington housing office by day and helped Norm with schoolwork by night while he was earning his business/accounting degree at the UW.



Children soon followed and Kathy focused her time, love and attention to raising her family. Lisa (Martinez) was the first to arrive and was followed by Brent, Mark, and Mary (Jones). In 1964, the family moved to Shoreline, WA. Camping and snow skiing were some of her favorite family activities. The family also found its home church at that time, Aurora Church of the Nazarene. Faith in Jesus and active participation in her church were a significant focus for Kathy. Through church she developed a close-knit group of friends that met for lunch for many decades right up through 2019. Kathy and Norm moved their family to Edmonds, WA, in 1979 and she resided there for the rest of her days. Kathy made her home into a warm and inviting space for friends and family and eventually for her children's spouses and her eleven grandchildren. She delighted in her family and each one was made to feel loved and important. Being a grandma was one of the joys of her life. Even through illness she never lost the ability to say, "I love you".



Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Moore. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Norman Hagen, her four children, Lisa Martinez (Gualberto), Brent Hagen (Lori), Mark Hagen (Sandy) and Mary Jones (Gary), and by her eleven grandchildren, Chelsie Martinez, Kara Martinez Reppert (Jake), Andrew Martinez, Christopher Hagen (Jenni), Curtis Hagen, Kaylee Hagen, Daniel Hagen, Matthew Hagen, Michael Hagen, Heidi Hagen, and Charles Jones.



A memorial service to celebrate



Kathy's life and her faith in Jesus



will be held at Aurora Church of the Nazarene, Shoreline, WA, on Friday, May 31, 2019, 2:00pm.



In lieu of flowers remembrances may be sent to Bloodworks Northwest, 921 Terry Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104.