Kathleen Ann Murphy Odman
Kathleen Murphy Odman Passed away October 24, 2019 after a long brave battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Kathleen was 94 and fabulous. She was born April 16, 1925 and was raised in Seattle. She graduated from Holy Names Academy and The University of Washington (drama). She married Richard Odman in 1949. Kathleen was beautiful and vivacious worked in theatre, modeling, commercials and at the restaurant they owned (Odman's). She later had two daughters and dedicated herself to raising them.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jeanne and Wayne Boehm, her daughter Nancy Anders and her two grandchildren Aisha and Brendan Anders.
A "Celebration of Life" will be
held December 4th 2019 12:30-2:30
at Josephine Caring Community 9901 272nd Place NW
Stanwood WA 98292.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.nationalmssociety.org/donate
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019