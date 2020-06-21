Kathleen Ann Tonda
Kathleen Ann Tonda passed away April 28, 2020 with her husband by her side after a quiet, courageous nine month struggle with cancer. Kathy was blessed with hospice care at Magnolia Domicile, as well as the support of countless friends and her neighbors along "the alleyway."
Kathy was born July 4, 1954 to Robert and Kathleen Tonda in Seattle. She had three brothers, Richard, David and Tommy.
After graduating from Rainier Beach High School, Kathy worked to put herself through the Interior Design program at the Interior Designers Guild College in Seattle. She graduated with Honors in 1984.
For 20 years, Kathy was an interior designer at Steve Fleischmann Office Interiors where she managed projects for banks, businesses, educational institutions, law firms and restaurants throughout the Seattle metro area. Kathy genuinely enjoyed helping her clients and they acknowledged their appreciation. A younger colleague described her as "a personal and professional mentor in my life." She was highly respected and dearly loved by her coworkers. In 2014, she and her sister-in-law Candy Gaul launched Re-Juiced Studio, a consignment gift shop and interior design consulting practice, in Edmonds.
Kathy and Frank met in 1994 on a blind date at Belltown Billiards, and later married in 1999. They loved and enjoyed each other's company, whether biking the Oregon coast, spending a cozy weekend together at the family beach cabin in Ocean Park, hiking and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest, or stopping to pet a friendly neighborhood dog or cat. She and Frank spoiled several of their own (and their neighbor's) cats, including George and Silver.
Kathy enjoyed gardening, jazz, senior zoo walking, Arts & Crafts bungalows, MOHAI and Historic Preservation. She relished annual traditions with friends: birding trips with girlfriends, snowshoeing at the Sleeping Lady in Leavenworth, and wine tasting with friends each Memorial Weekend. She also looked forward to her frequent trips and adventures around the United States and Europe with her friend Sharon Taylor, or Frank. As a friend said, "Her gentle good humor made her a perfect traveling companion."
Kathleen especially enjoyed cooking and baking for family, friends and neighbors. For years, she and Sharon oversaw gingerbread painting parties around Christmas; and she rewarded friends and family after her annual New Year's Day hike with homemade manicotti.
Kathleen made her many friends and family smile and think. And she was always there for them. For as long as anyone can remember, she regularly phoned her mother each Saturday at 9 a.m. to check in and then would talk with Sharon afterward. As her parents in Kent aged, she would prepare Sunday dinners and take them down. One of her treasured memories was her Dad's unfailing comment: "Pretty good, Sis. Think we'll keep you on full time."
She dearly loved her niece, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and cooked their favorite dishes for family gatherings; especially the annual Easter dinner.
"A bright, funny, warm and loud human who always made people laugh."
"You are sorely missed by all who knew you."
Kathy is survived by Frank, and her brothers David and Tommy. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard.
A celebration of Kathleen's life will be planned in the future. Remembrances may be made to the Seattle Animal Shelter, 15th Ave NW, Interbay.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.