Kathleen Anne Cavanaugh
Kathie died November 16, 2019 at her home in Renton WA. She was 71. Born August 13, 1948 in Seattle WA, she lived in Renton for over 40 years. Retired from her job as an accounting clerk at a Caterpillar dealership, she also enjoyed puzzles and crafts. She was known for making wedding flower arrangements. She loved dancing, camping, and walking in the outdoors.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Stephen Cavanaugh, her daughter Heidi Hamby of Carmel, Indiana, and her step-children: Alison Swennumson of Issaquah, WA, Emily Cavanaugh of Puyallup, WA, and Aaron Cavanaugh of Lakewood WA. She also has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of a service, Kathie's wish is that you donate to the at .
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019