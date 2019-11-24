Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Cavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Anne Cavanaugh


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Anne Cavanaugh Obituary
Kathleen Anne Cavanaugh

Kathie died November 16, 2019 at her home in Renton WA. She was 71. Born August 13, 1948 in Seattle WA, she lived in Renton for over 40 years. Retired from her job as an accounting clerk at a Caterpillar dealership, she also enjoyed puzzles and crafts. She was known for making wedding flower arrangements. She loved dancing, camping, and walking in the outdoors.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Stephen Cavanaugh, her daughter Heidi Hamby of Carmel, Indiana, and her step-children: Alison Swennumson of Issaquah, WA, Emily Cavanaugh of Puyallup, WA, and Aaron Cavanaugh of Lakewood WA. She also has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of a service, Kathie's wish is that you donate to the at .

Sign Kathie's online

Guest Book www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -