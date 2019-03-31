Kathleen Astrid Tonda



Kathleen passed away peacefully in Renton on March 19, 2019 at the age of 93 after suffering from pneumonia.



Katie was born on October 24, 1925 in Bottineau, North Dakota to Olga and Gustaf Anderson. She was one of seven children who grew up and worked on the family farm.



After studying at the North Dakota School of Forestry, Katie came west to Seattle in the mid-1940s with two of her sisters. For four years, she worked in the Tuberculosis Division of Seattle's



Health Department.



She married Robert Charles Tonda of Seattle on September 9, 1949. Bob and Katie lived on Beacon Hill for 20 years and raised three sons and a daughter. Katie was active in Boy and Girl Scouts, Parent-Teachers Association and Health Fund drives. She substituted for the Seattle Public School District.



Forty years ago, Katie and Bob moved to Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent where she made many good friends among her neighbors, golf and bridge companions. Katie played a lot of golf there and was especially proud of her five holes-in-one. At home, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and preparing dinners for her family and friends.



Katie was a loving mother who often said, "Family comes first".



Holidays became even more special as she delighted in being with her three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



Katie was preceded in death by her son Richard, husband Bob, sisters Bedvi, Ellen, Freida and brother Arvid. She is survived by her brother Melvin, sister Thelma, sons David and Thomas, daughter Kathy, son-in-law Frank, granddaughter Angela Jones (Shannon), grandsons Robert (Sarah) and Steven and four great grandchildren.



Cemetery service will be at 1:15 pm, Wednesday, April 3, at Tahoma National Cemetery.



Following this service, a celebration will be held at the Club House at Meridian Valley Country Club, from 2:00 to 4:00.



Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019