Kathleen Cecile Sneiderman
Kathleen "Kathy" Cecile Sneiderman, nee Longshore, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Kathy was born May 3, 1938 in Panama to Cecil Stilwell and Katherine Elizabeth (Conradsen) Longshore. Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Duane Sneiderman, her brothers Cecil Longshore and Brian Longshore, and her grandson, Kyle Klokker.
She is survived by her children, Pam Fredrickson, Steve Klokker (Christy) and Robert Keeley (Dawn).
She is survived by her grandchildren, Jayson Burrow (Amy), Amber Burrow, Melanne Fredrickson, Kathryn Klokker (Abdessamad M'Barki), Erin Klokker, Travis Klokker, Preston
Keeley (Stephanie), Jared Keeley,
Rylan Keeley and several great-grandchildren.
Kathy was a life member of the Pioneer Association of the State of Washington, a member of the International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood and the South King County Genealogical Society.
Donations in Kathy's memory can be made to the .
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home
Expressions of sympathy may
be sent at www.schaetter.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019