Kathleen Donahoe Farrar
Kathleen Donahoe Farrar, loving and beloved wife, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully and without pain on March 24, 2020 after having suffered a major heart attack the day before. She was born on May 22, 1948 in Carmel, California to Bernard M. Donahoe and Mary Jo Bayley. Growing up with two sisters and two brothers in the Monterey and San Francisco Bay areas, Kathleen graduated from Santa Catalina School in Monterey.
After earning degrees in English from University of California Berkley and Landscape Architecture from University of Arizona, she moved to Seattle and joined Windermere Real Estate. Kathleen excelled in real estate, and many of her clients and colleagues became good friends.
Although real estate was her profession, family, scuba diving, travel, and cooking were Kathleen's passions. She was one of a kind - elegant, beautiful, witty, kind and generous. Simply the best. Perhaps best articulated by the following, written by her niece Kaitlin Donahoe.
"Aunt Kathy was the coolest. She served me my first glass of wine, and made fun of me when I refused to get my ears pierced without my mom's permission. She was full to the brim with laughter and dancing and adventure and gossip. She once prepared me the single greatest sandwich I've ever had. I still think about it all the time. She and her husband Philip were one another's favorite person. A real team. They just really got a kick out of each other, which is my favorite kind of love. She was my dad's hero and everyone's favorite dinner guest, but she preferred to host. She had the same intensely loyal group of girl friends since high school, and was heartbroken to conclude none of their sons were good enough for me to marry. She wanted me to get highlights and travel the world and become fabulously wealthy so we could timeshare expensive jewelry. We lost a top notch broad. Pour one out for Kathleen today. Something strong for the OG Auntie K, the greatest there ever is or was. Take care of your bad self."
Kathleen is survived by her heartbroken family, husband Philip Farrar, brother Timothy Donahoe and his wife Karen, nephews Patrick and Brian Donahoe, and niece Kaitlin Donahoe. The family would like to thank the EMTs and the medical staff at Harborview for their heroic efforts.
In celebration of Kathleen's life for family and friends, a good old-fashioned Irish wake will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020