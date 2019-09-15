Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Holyrood Cemetery
205 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA
View Map
Kathleen E. Shoemaker


1945 - 2019
Kathleen E. Shoemaker Obituary
Kathleen E. Shoemaker

Born July 3, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY;

died September 7, 2019 in Lynnwood, WA.

Kathleen was a beautiful soul and touch the lives of so many.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanine Marek and Jen Davidson (Mark); grandchildren, Jesse, Shelby, Raider, Emma and Luke; her brothers, Robert (Beth), Michael (Ann), Larry (Noreen), Martin (Jeannie) and a large loving extended family. She has now joined her family that has gone before her and is finally at peace.

A Memorial Service will be held

Friday, October 4th at 1:00pm at

Holyrood Cemetery

205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019
