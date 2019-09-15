|
|
Kathleen E. Shoemaker
Born July 3, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY;
died September 7, 2019 in Lynnwood, WA.
Kathleen was a beautiful soul and touch the lives of so many.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeanine Marek and Jen Davidson (Mark); grandchildren, Jesse, Shelby, Raider, Emma and Luke; her brothers, Robert (Beth), Michael (Ann), Larry (Noreen), Martin (Jeannie) and a large loving extended family. She has now joined her family that has gone before her and is finally at peace.
A Memorial Service will be held
Friday, October 4th at 1:00pm at
Holyrood Cemetery
205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019