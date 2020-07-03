Kathleen Louise Carrigan
Kathleen Louise Carrigan of Bellevue, loving wife to David; treasured mother to Tom and Mark; sister to Tim Carrigan and Patricia Opp; and grandmother to Luke and McCale Brennan, passed away, Monday, June 15, 2020 in Bellevue. She was 72.
A private service will be held at Flintoft's Issaquah Funeral Home, 425-392-6444. Kathleen will be interred near her parents at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline.
Friends are invited to view photos share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com
