Kathleen Louise Carrigan
Kathleen Louise Carrigan

Kathleen Louise Carrigan of Bellevue, loving wife to David; treasured mother to Tom and Mark; sister to Tim Carrigan and Patricia Opp; and grandmother to Luke and McCale Brennan, passed away, Monday, June 15, 2020 in Bellevue. She was 72.

A private service will be held at Flintoft's Issaquah Funeral Home, 425-392-6444. Kathleen will be interred near her parents at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline.

Friends are invited to view photos share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
