Sister Kathleen Marie Carr, BVM
Sister Kathleen Marie Carr, BVM, 73, died at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
ALL TIMES are
CENTRAL TIME
Funeral Services will be Monday, June 22, 2020 in the Marian Hall Chapel. Virtual Sharing of Memories will be from 11-11:45 a.m. Virtual Visitation will be from 1:15-1:30 p.m., followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial.
All events may be viewed through videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters
She was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Seattle to James Patrick and Genevieve Agnes Kuhry Carr. She graduated as co-valedictorian from Blanchet High School in 1965 and then entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary from Christ the King Parish, Seattle. She professed final vows on Feb. 2, 1974.
Sister Kathleen taught secondary school, was the director of Clarke University campus ministry, and a program administrative assistant at Drake University, where she also served as retreat director. She was a parish social ministry coordinator in Corvallis, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Michael Carr. She is survived by siblings William (Anne) Carr, Spokane, Wash.; Patrick Carr (Richard Hess), Santa Rosa, Calif.; and Mary Ann Carr (Dale Cox), Alsea, Ore.; a sister-in-law Lisa Carr, Bellevue, Wash.; nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 55 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.