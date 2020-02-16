|
Kathleen Marie Elizabeth Osterfeld
February 20, 1950-January 30, 2020
After a hard fight against cancer, Kate passed peacefully, in the full love of friends and family. Born and raised in Normandy Park, Washington, Kate is preceded in death by her parents, and both her brother and sister. She is mourned by her numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, and a huge community of dear friends - as well as her most recent canine companion Bella.
Kate attended Holy Names Academy, class of 1968, and has lived in Seattle and Bellevue. She worked in sales, including at McBee and Heartland, but most recently did dog sitting for Four Paws. This work kept her active, as did her friends in her walking groups, the Bunco babes, going to concerts and theater.
Always generous with a warm grin, and an her infectious laugh, Kate strove in her last year to be positive and upbeat, even in the face of a grim diagnosis, saving friends and family from the pain of her battle. Her supportive ways and friendly interest in all those she knew, whether person or pet, will be deeply missed.
A memorial for Kate will be
held on March 7th at 4:00pm at Fremont Mischief Distillery
132 N Canal St, Seattle.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Planned Parenthood, Mary's Place or PAWS.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020