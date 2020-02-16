Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Osterfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marie Elizabeth Osterfeld

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Marie Elizabeth Osterfeld Obituary
Kathleen Marie Elizabeth Osterfeld

February 20, 1950-January 30, 2020

After a hard fight against cancer, Kate passed peacefully, in the full love of friends and family. Born and raised in Normandy Park, Washington, Kate is preceded in death by her parents, and both her brother and sister. She is mourned by her numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, and a huge community of dear friends - as well as her most recent canine companion Bella.

Kate attended Holy Names Academy, class of 1968, and has lived in Seattle and Bellevue. She worked in sales, including at McBee and Heartland, but most recently did dog sitting for Four Paws. This work kept her active, as did her friends in her walking groups, the Bunco babes, going to concerts and theater.

Always generous with a warm grin, and an her infectious laugh, Kate strove in her last year to be positive and upbeat, even in the face of a grim diagnosis, saving friends and family from the pain of her battle. Her supportive ways and friendly interest in all those she knew, whether person or pet, will be deeply missed.

A memorial for Kate will be

held on March 7th at 4:00pm at Fremont Mischief Distillery

132 N Canal St, Seattle.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Planned Parenthood, Mary's Place or PAWS.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -